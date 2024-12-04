Switzerland demands immediate halt to hostilities in Syria

Syrian opposition fighters stand on a seized Syrian army armoured vehicle on the outskirts of Hama, Syria, December 3, 2024. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

The Swiss foreign ministry has called for an immediate end to hostilities in Syria. International humanitarian law must be respected, it declared via the social media platform X on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA

The Swiss ministry said the civilian population and humanitarian personnel must be protected, and called for “safe and unhindered humanitarian access”. A credible peace process is “more urgent than ever”, it added on X.

Fighting has suddenly escalated in Syria. Syrian rebels captured Aleppo, the country’s second largest city, last week in an attack initiated by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Formerly known as the Nusra Front, it was al-Qaeda’s official wing in Syria until breaking ties in 2016. It is sanctioned by the United Nations Security Council.

The front line has now shifted around 130 kilometres south of the city of Hama. Fierce fighting is reportedly taking place in the area surrounding the city. Rebels are said to have captured at least ten villages and towns. Syria’s armed forces have allegedly increased their troop presence and responded with dozens of airstrikes on the rebels.

According to information from activists, at least 27 people were killed in fighting around the strategically important town on Tuesday, as reported by the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is monitoring the war in the country with a network of informants.

The devastating war in Syria has been going on for over a decade and divided the country. President Bashar al-Assad’s government most recently controlled around two-thirds of the country with the help of its allies Russia and Iran.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

