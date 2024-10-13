Switzerland deports two Afghan criminals to Afghanistan

Switzerland deports two Afghan offenders to Afghanistan

Switzerland has deported two Afghans with final criminal convictions to Kabul.

It marked the first deportation to Afghanistan since 2019, a spokesperson for the ministry of justice confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday.

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) informed the cantons about the deportation of the two men on Friday, which was previously reported by Swiss German weekly Sonntagblick.

They are “serious offenders” who present a threat to Switzerland’s internal security, SEM Deputy Director Vincenzo Mascioli told the newspaper. According to the report, the two Afghans received CHF500 ($583) in cash from the Swiss authorities to help them get started before their departure.

Further deportations are now to follow “as quickly as possible”, Mascioli was quoted as saying. According to the Sonntagsblick, 13 serious criminals from Afghanistan are still in Switzerland.

