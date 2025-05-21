Switzerland and EU mark formal end to negotiations

Switzerland - EU: negotiators initial package agreements in Bern Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Negotiators from Switzerland and the European Union (EU), Patric Franzen and Richard Szostak, have initialled a series of agreements in Bern, marking the formal end of talks on a new Switzerland-EU deal.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Suisse – UE: les négociateurs ont paraphé les accords du paquet à Berne Original Read more: Suisse – UE: les négociateurs ont paraphé les accords du paquet à Berne

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The move was confirmed by the Swiss government on Wednesday.

More

More The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained This content was published on Switzerland has negotiated a new agreement with the EU, marking a new chapter in the history of a complex relationship. What is set to change? Read more: The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained

Initialling means the lead negotiators sign off on the text of an agreement by adding their initials to each page. It’s a way of confirming that the document reflects the outcome of the talks, the government said in a statement.

+ Heard something about Swiss diplomacy that you’d like us to fact check?

The Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, is expected to decide before the summer whether to approve the agreements and launch consultations. The full texts will be published, with the official signing likely to take place in the first quarter of 2026.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

