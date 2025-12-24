Switzerland extradites suspected espionage agent to Germany

Switzerland extradites suspected spy to Germany Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland has extradited a suspected espionage agent to Germany, more than seven months after his arrest.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweiz liefert mutmasslichen Spion an Deutschland aus Original Read more: Schweiz liefert mutmasslichen Spion an Deutschland aus

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The suspect was brought before the investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe.

According to earlier statements by the authorities, the accused and two accomplices are said to have agreed to commit arson and explosives attacks on the transport of goods in Germany with several people allegedly commissioned by Russia.

+ How the Swiss intelligence service fights espionage

The Ukrainian nationals were to “work together to send parcels from Germany to recipients in Ukraine containing explosive or incendiary devices that would ignite during transport”.

One of them had posted two test parcels in Cologne at the end of March, which contained GPS trackers, among other things. According to the investigation, the order was given by the man who has now been presented in Karlsruhe.

The Attorney General had him arrested in mid-May in the Swiss canton of Thurgau. He was transferred from there to Germany on Tuesday.

Not the only incident

The two accomplices also arrested in Cologne and Constance in May were brought before the investigating judge at the Federal Supreme Court months ago. Both were remanded in custody.

+ One in four Russian diplomats ‘spying in Switzerland’

Experts and authorities such as the Federal Intelligence Service and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution had repeatedly warned of Russian sabotage and espionage in recent months.

Among other things, an air freight package caught fire on the ground at a logistics centre in Leipzig in 2024 and not during the flight. The parcel contained an incendiary device that ignited there and set fire to a freight container.

More

More Foreign Affairs Swiss defence minister launches probe into alleged spy links with Russia This content was published on Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister has launched an investigation into the alleged disclosure of sensitive information by the cyber division of the Federal Intelligence Service to Russia. Read more: Swiss defence minister launches probe into alleged spy links with Russia

Adapted from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories