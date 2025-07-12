Switzerland eyes joining EU rearmament programme

'Leopard 1 A5' combat tanks in Germany. Keystone-SDA

The Federal Council wants to explore the possibilities of joining the European Union’s €800-billion rearmament programme without compromising Swiss neutrality.

RTS

The European Commission has presented a plan to bolster Europe’s defence industry and increase military capabilities. The plan, dubbed “ReArm Europe”, could mobilise around €800 billion (CHF745 billion), including €150 billion provided by Brussels to EU member states in the form of loans.

Switzerland is not an EU member. But the Swiss government has expressed interest in a possible partnership.

Deputy State Secretary for Security Policy Pälvi Pulli has confirmed this interest.

“If we enter into a partnership, we will in principle have access to this rearmament programme, and we can then request these credits for joint purchases,” the ambassador explained told Swiss public television, RTS.

Parliamentarians split

But the news has sparked concern among members of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, which advocates strict neutrality. “I warn against such an agreement,” said parliamentarian Mauro Tuena. “There is a dependency on the EU. It would now be much more important to explore the markets and see if we can obtain equipment ourselves.”

Politicians on the left, however, take a more positive view of closer defence cooperation with Switzerland’s neighbours.

“I think we will only achieve greater security if we truly work with Europe, if we cooperate, and especially if we make joint arms purchases, which would limit costs,” argues Priska Seiler-Graf, a Social Democrat parliamentarian from Zurich.



The Swiss arms industry could benefit from a partnership that would bring in orders. Furthermore, the EU is also willing to collaborate with non-member countries. Agreements have already been reached or are in the process of being finalised with the UK and Canada.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

