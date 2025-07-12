Switzerland eyes joining EU rearmament programme

The European Commission has presented a plan to bolster Europe’s defence industry and increase military capabilities. The plan, dubbed “ReArm Europe”, could mobilise around €800 billion (CHF745 billion), including €150 billion provided by Brussels to EU member states in the form of loans.
Switzerland is not an EU member. But the Swiss government has expressed interest in a possible partnership.
Deputy State Secretary for Security Policy Pälvi Pulli has confirmed this interest.
“If we enter into a partnership, we will in principle have access to this rearmament programme, and we can then request these credits for joint purchases,” the ambassador explained told Swiss public television, RTS.
More
More
Switzerland mulls stronger ties with European defence structures
This content was published on
In the face of US disengagement, the idea of a defence partnership with the EU is gaining ground in the Swiss parliament.
But the news has sparked concern among members of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, which advocates strict neutrality. “I warn against such an agreement,” said parliamentarian Mauro Tuena. “There is a dependency on the EU. It would now be much more important to explore the markets and see if we can obtain equipment ourselves.”
Politicians on the left, however, take a more positive view of closer defence cooperation with Switzerland’s neighbours.
“I think we will only achieve greater security if we truly work with Europe, if we cooperate, and especially if we make joint arms purchases, which would limit costs,” argues Priska Seiler-Graf, a Social Democrat parliamentarian from Zurich.
The Swiss arms industry could benefit from a partnership that would bring in orders. Furthermore, the EU is also willing to collaborate with non-member countries. Agreements have already been reached or are in the process of being finalised with the UK and Canada.
More
More
Seven weaknesses in ‘Fortress Switzerland’
This content was published on
The Swiss Armed Forces are facing considerable challenges. A look at seven problems that the next defence minister will have to address.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Premiere for Swiss Air Force on French National Day
This content was published on
On July 14, the Swiss Air Force will take part in the traditional air parade in Paris to mark the French bank holidays with an F/A-18 fighter jet. This is a first for Switzerland.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.