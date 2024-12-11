Switzerland has frozen CHF99 million in Syrian funds

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland has frozen Syrian assets worth around CHF 99 million ($112 million).

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs confirmed a corresponding media report in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung published on Tuesday. The Swiss government first issued the ordinance on measures against Syria on May 18, 2011. At the time, Switzerland joined the sanctions imposed on Syria by the European Union (EU). These were imposed due to the violent repression of the civilian population by the Syrian armed and security forces.

As long as the EU sanctions against Syria remain in place, Switzerland can also maintain its sanctions, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco). Switzerland is following the situation closely, including developments in the EU.

Comparatively little of the Assad regime’s money is held in Swiss bank accounts. One reason for this, in addition to the sanctions in place since 2011, is the withdrawal of Swiss banks. According to the newspaper report, they had already withdrawn from the once flourishing business with Syria in the 2000s.

Sanctions against Assad ministers

At the beginning of the week, Switzerland placed three ministers of the Assad regime on the list of persons subject to sanctions. They are accused of being partly responsible for the violent repression of the civilian population in Syria, the statement continued. Among other things, they are subject to an entry ban.

Last March, the Office of the Attorney General charged Rifaat al-Assad, an uncle of Bashar al-Assad, who has since been overthrown in Syria, with war crimes and crimes against humanity. He is alleged to have been responsible for the massacre in the Syrian city of Hama in February 1982, in which between 10,000 and 40,000 people lost their lives.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

