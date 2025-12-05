Switzerland has signed contract for first eight F-35 aircraft

Swiss voters narrowly approved a CHF6 billion package for 36 F-35 aircraft in 2020. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland has signed a contract with the American manufacturer Lockheed Martin for the purchase of eight F-35 fighter jets, the Federal Office for Defence Procurement (Armasuisse) announced on Thursday. Two further contracts for 28 additional aircraft are currently being negotiated.

3 minutes

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This is a first concrete step forward in the F-35 purchase case. The contract with Lockheed Martin for an initial batch of eight fighter jets was signed on September 29, Armasuisse told Swiss public radio, RTS, confirming information from the newspaper Le TempsExternal link .

The Federal Office for Defence Procurement said the planes were currently being tested in the United States and will arrive in Switzerland between 2027 and 2029.

Contracts for two further batches of 28 additional jets are being negotiated, Armasuisse added.

More

More Global trade Switzerland wants more F-35s in two stages: media report This content was published on Swiss Defense Minister mulls buying more F-35 fighter jets but in two stages, says newspaper. Read more: Switzerland wants more F-35s in two stages: media report

More aircraft in 2028 and 2029

In total, the Swiss government has ordered 36 fighter jets from the American company.

According to the Armasuisse, there will initially be a contract for eight more F-35s, expected to arrive from Italy in three years. The final 20 aircraft are then scheduled to be delivered to Switzerland in 2029. This timeline confirms the commitment made by Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister to move forward with the project.

The prices of these purchases remain unclear at this stage. Armasuisse has not disclosed any figure.

More

More Foreign Affairs US F-35 jets could cost Switzerland ‘more than CH1 billion extra’ This content was published on The United States is trying to charge Switzerland up to CHF1.5 billion more for 36 F-35 fighter jets that were ordered in 2021. Read more: US F-35 jets could cost Switzerland ‘more than CH1 billion extra’

A reduced order?

Swiss voters narrowly approved a CHF6 billion package for 36 F-35 aircraft in 2020. Since then, the bill has grown. Pfister has mentioned a potential cost overrun of up to CHF1.3 billion. He said the US attribute this increase to inflation and rising raw material and energy costs.

The minister said he was considering several solutions, including reducing the number of aircraft ordered to avoid cost overruns. However, Armasuisse is still counting on the purchase of 36 aircraft.

The Federal Council is expected to communicate on this matter soon.

More

More Swiss Politics Poll: majority of Swiss oppose buying US F-35 fighter jets This content was published on In a Tamedia survey, a clear majority voted against the purchase of the US F-35 fighter jets. Read more: Poll: majority of Swiss oppose buying US F-35 fighter jets

Adapted from German by AI/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories