Switzerland implements new sanctions against Russia

A Ukrainian tank fires at Russian positions in Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 29, 2024. KEYSTONE/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Switzerland has imposed further sanctions against Russia in response to the ongoing military aggression against Ukraine.

The Alpine nation has placed a further 106 individuals and 88 companies on its sanctions list. These are mainly involved in the manufacture of missiles, drones, air defence systems and other military goods.

Russian companies and individuals involved in the supply of defence equipment from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to Russia have also been added to the list, the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research said in a statement on Friday. The sanctions will apply from 6pm on March 1.

Judges and civil servants from the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine are also subject to Swiss sanctions. People involved in the forced abduction of Ukrainian children have also been added to the list, Switzerland announced.

The assets of those on the Swiss sanctions list must be frozen and reported to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). In addition, the persons concerned are subject to travel sanctions.

Switzerland has also introduced additional trade-related measures aimed at preventing Russia from acquiring sensitive goods and technologies for its army. These include a ban on the export of dual-use goods and goods for Russia’s military and technological, sanctioning 27 additional companies.

The latest Swiss sanctions mirror those of the EU’s 13th sanctions package. EU member states adopted this latest round of sanctions on February 23 on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

