Switzerland introduces new EU sanctions targeting Russian media

Photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Swiss companies are now forbidden to advertise in eight additional Russian media organisations. Sputnik
Switzerland adopted further Russia sanctions imposed by the European Union including widening an advertising ban on media organisations, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said in a statement.

Swiss companies are now forbidden to advertise in eight additional Russian media organisations. Listings of 158 persons and organisations under financial sanctions were also amended.

The adoptions mirror provisions of the EU’s 16th sanctions package and two subsequent decisions of the bloc, which hadn’t yet been adopted by Switzerland.

