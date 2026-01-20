Switzerland invited to join US President Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’
Switzerland was invited to join the "Board of Peace" that is being established by US President Donald Trump.
The invitation came last weekend, Nicolas Bideau, head of communications at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), told Keystone-ATS news agency on Tuesday.
“Switzerland is currently examining the details of the charter and discussing it with interested parties, including the United States,” he added in Davos, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Switzerland, on the other hand, did not receive an invitation to the meeting that Trump intends to organise this week with the “various parties” in Davos on the topic of Greenland.
