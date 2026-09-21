Switzerland concerned about Russia’s repressive actions abroad

Switzerland is concerned about Russia’s repressive actions abroad Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is deeply “concerned” about Russia’s crackdown on human rights abroad.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Français fr La Suisse préoccupée par la répression à l’étranger par la Russie Original Read more: La Suisse préoccupée par la répression à l’étranger par la Russie

Русский ru Швейцария обеспокоена транснациональными репрессиями России Read more: Швейцария обеспокоена транснациональными репрессиями России

On Monday in Geneva, the Alpine state called on the Russian authorities to put an end to these practices.

In a report presented to the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), special rapporteur Mariana Katzarova states that Russia’s repression abroad does not constitute “a series of isolated incidents”. Just as in Russia, the state-backed system is “deliberate” and “institutionalised”.

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Since the start of the war, between 650,000 and 900,000 Russians have left their country. “As the civil society in exile grows, so does the machinery used to persecute it,” Katzarova, who is not speaking on behalf of the UN but has been mandated by the HRC.

More than 150 people were sentenced in absentia in 2025, and the report documents nearly 400 cases of repression abroad. This figure is a cause for concern for Switzerland, as is the “systematic” nature of the violations, a representative of the Swiss mission to the UN in Geneva told the HRC.

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These acts undermine fundamental freedoms, the right to privacy and the safety of these individuals, the spokesperson added.

He went on to lament that human rights defenders and civil society activists are disproportionately affected.

Call for international convention

Switzerland is also calling on Moscow not to use legislation on security, extremism and terrorism to restrict the rights of individuals.

Russia must not use new technologies to “monitor”, “harass” and “intimidate” people, Switzerland argued. States should be able to cooperate with the UN without fear of reprisals.

According to Katzarova, at least nine departments of the Russian security forces are involved in the crackdown abroad, alongside prosecutors and government ministries.

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Since the start of the war, this approach has involved arrest warrants, databases, banks, digital systems and allies. The special rapporteur also condemned those states that extradite Russians back to their home country.

Since August, legislation has authorised restrictions on assets, passports, consular services, financial matters and property rights relating to Russians abroad who are on a designated list. However, those affected retain their obligations as citizens.

A digital crackdown on a campaign to secure messages has compromised hundreds of people, including European politicians. Katzarova called on states hosting Russians to honour their international obligations. She also called for an international convention against such repression.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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