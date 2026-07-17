Switzerland joins NATO ammunition purchasing pact
Switzerland has joined a NATO partnership for the joint procurement of ammunition. The aim of the cooperation is to reduce costs and shorten delivery times, said the Federal Office for Defence Procurement (Armasuisse).
According to Armasuisse, Switzerland is now participating in the Ammunition Support Partnership (ASP). The partnership, run by the NATO agency NSPA, comprises a portfolio of over 2,000 types of ammunition for land, air and naval forces.
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It was further stated that joint procurement would result in significant cost savings and shorter delivery times for the participating countries. As part of the partnership, the NSPA also offers services in the areas of ammunition monitoring, transport and disposal.
With this accession, Swiss industrial firms will also be able to participate in NSPA tenders in future. This will strengthen the security-related technological and industrial base and, consequently, Switzerland’s defence capability. The move is in line with the Federal Council’s armaments policy strategy.
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According to the press release, participation is compatible with Switzerland’s neutrality. Should a partner state become involved in an armed conflict, Switzerland would be able to withdraw from the agreement.
Switzerland has been cooperating with the NSPA since 1996. Previous cooperation has centred on air-to-air guided missiles and air defence systems.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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