Switzerland calls for end to Lebanon violence
Switzerland is among seven countries calling for an immediate end to the fighting in Lebanon and for protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel.
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The group of states consisting of Switzerland, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Jordan, Sierra Leone and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement that welcomes the ceasefire agreed between the United States, Israel and Iran.
+ Lebanon grapples with anxiety and trauma
Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected from the effects of the hostilities, the statement added.
The high number of civilian casualties reported on Wednesday underlines the urgent need to protect the civilian population and humanitarian personnel and to respect international humanitarian law under all circumstances, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) wrote on the social media platform X. The post called for urgent de-escalation and dialogue.
Accountability and justice
The message of repsect and protection for humanitarian personnel was repeated in the joint statement by the seven countries.
They condemn actions that have killed United Nations peacekeepers and increased the risks for aid workers in southern Lebanon. Attacks that threaten the safety of humanitarian personnel must stop, the joint statement said.
Accountability and justice are crucial in cases of violations of international law that harmed humanitarian personnel, the statement added.
The seven countries point to a declaration made by over 100 nations in September 2025 on the protection of aid workers in conflict zones.
As recently as March, Switzerland provided CHF7.5 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon, Syria and Iran. At the same time, Swiss diplomacy is endeavouring to de-escalate the conflict in the region.
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Adapted from German by AI/mga
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