Switzerland leads Europe in technology found in Russia’s weapons

A drone strike in Kramatorsk, February 9, 2026. Keystone / Maria Senovilla

Despite sanctions, components from Swiss companies can still be found in Russian missiles, drones and tanks.

Русский ru Швейцарские технологии чаще всего находят в российском оружии Read more: Швейцарские технологии чаще всего находят в российском оружии

It’s a scene that repeats itself daily in Ukraine: nighttime attacks, bombs blasting residential buildings, deaths and injuries. American human rights activist Samuel Bickett of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong and his team have investigated which foreign technology enables Russia’s bombing campaign in Ukraine.

He also refers to an analysis by Ukrainian authorities. So far, 322 components from Swiss manufacturers have surfaced – these include microprocessors, GPS modules, connectors, and cables.

“More components from Swiss companies are appearing on the Ukrainian battlefield than from practically any other European country. Most of them are found in missiles and drones. But also in tanks, command centers, aircraft, and other weapon systems,” Bickett says.

Huber+Suhner and Lemo Group are also on the list

For years, media outlets have reported on Swiss technology in Russian weapons – such as microprocessors, connectors, and cables – including components for missiles, drones, and bombs. This includes electronics from companies like Ublox and ST Microelectronics, among others.

The Geneva-based Lemo Group and Huber+Suhner now also appear in Russian customs data. The components are mostly not produced in Switzerland, but in Asia or other European countries.

For example, Russian customs documents analysed by Bickett and his team mention antenna connectors manufactured by Huber+Suhner. These connectors arrived in Hong Kong on January 24, 2024 – at a company that supplies the Russian military. The documents do not specify exactly how the connectors got there or which intermediaries were involved.

Huber+Suhner stated in response to an inquiry that they had reviewed the transaction but could not understand it because information was missing from the documents. All business with Russia had been halted since the start of the war and all distribution partners were contractually obligated not to continue deliveries. The Lemo Group did not respond to SRF’s inquiry.

Deliveries to Russia are prohibited

Ublox GPS modules are still appearing in Russian drones today – one specific module dates back to a production run in March 2025. The company emphasises that these are mass-produced components also found in e-scooters and construction equipment, and that they can be easily removed and repurposed. Deliveries to Russia and third countries have been prohibited since the start of the war.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) declined an interview. In a written statement, it said that it prosecutes violations “consistently,” has tripled its staffing levels since 2022, and implements sanctions “as a priority.”

+ Bypassing the Blockade: How Hong Kong Feeds European Technology Into Russia’s War in UkraineExternal link

For Bickett, that’s not enough: Switzerland must inspect every item that appears in Russian customs data. All parties involved must be sanctioned: the companies, distributors, logistics providers, banks, and insurance companies that finance or insure the freight. Only that, he says, will help.

