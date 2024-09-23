Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Switzerland negotiates update of free trade agreement with China

Swiss economics minister Guy Parmelin launched negotiations to "optimise” a free trade agreement with China on Monday. According to a post on X, Parmelin had a virtual meeting with China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.

Switzerland’s aim in the negotiations is to improve the framework conditions for Swiss companies on the Chinese market, Parmelin wrote on X.

Specifically, the aim is to extend customs concessions for Swiss products. The Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) also announced in response to an inquiry that the customs treatment of products that still face high hurdles after the dismantling of customs duties has been completed should be improved. In the industrial sector, these are pharmaceutical products, plastics, optical devices, machinery, watches and chemicals.

Mutual market access conditions for investments are also to be improved and the existing provisions on the environment and labor standards strengthened.

