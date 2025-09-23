The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Petition for recognition of Palestine handed over in Bern Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The petition "Switzerland must also recognise Palestine" with 13,750 signatures was handed over to the government and parliament in Bern.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The initiator of the petition handed over on Monday was the Zurich writer Thomas Meyer.

Meyer confirmed to Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA news agency that the signatures had been presented. He started the petition a year ago, when only a few hundred signatures were collected, he said. But at the second attempt, and unfortunately countless deaths later, it worked, he noted.

+ Why Switzerland does not recognise Palestine as a state

“We Jews had to wait a long time for our own state and shed a lot of blood in the process. For the same reasons, it is now time for the Palestinians to have their own state,” the Jewish author was quoted as saying in a press release.

+ What is the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict?External link

Only through a two-state solution can the region find peace, the statement continues. The initiative urges Switzerland to take its humanitarian tradition seriously and recognise Palestine as a state.

