Switzerland poised to get tough on Russian spies

Instead, Russia will almost certainly launch cyberattacks against the conference, according to the NZZ am Sonntag.
“International events of this kind often attract the attention of state-supported hacker groups, in this case especially Russian state-supported groups,” Samir Aliyev, a lecturer in cybersecurity at the University of St Gallen, told the newspaper.
Russian hacking groups have previously targeted private and public infrastructure when Switzerland issued sanctions and hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Switzerland’s hands-off approach to espionage
Geneva is one of the world’s espionage hotspots, and the Swiss authorities have long come to terms with it.
“I would not log into a public WiFi network at the Bürgenstock,” advised Swiss politician and IT security expert Franz Grüter.
Switzerland is also concerned about wider Russian espionage activities that have been stepped up in the Alpine state.
On Monday, the Senate will vote on a motion for Switzerland to toughen its stance on expelling foreign spies. The House of Representatives has already agreed to the measure.
Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis also supports the motion, according to the SonntagsZeitung. The newspaper refers to comments made by Cassis on the subject of espionage agents during a speech last autumn.
According to the Swiss secret service, at least a third of 217 Russian diplomats in Switzerland are spies.
