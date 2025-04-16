Switzerland reaffirms support for war-torn Sudan

Switzerland participated in an international donor conference for Sudan and the region. The aim of the conference, which took place in London on Tuesday, was to mobilise additional resources in light of the humanitarian crisis resulting from the ongoing civil war.

According to a statement from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), Switzerland pledged its continued support. Since the outbreak of the conflict in April 2023, it has provided CHF128 million for Sudan and neighboring countries. At the conference, Switzerland called, among other things, for improved access for humanitarian aid and the protection of civilians.

According to the SDC, the CHF128 million provided was divided among UN agencies, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and international NGOs. This sum includes CHF24 million that will be released in 2025 – CHF17 million of which went to Sudan and CHF7 million to Chad, South Sudan, and Egypt.

The Swiss delegation was led by SDC Director General Patricia Danzi, who visited Sudan in January. According to the SDC, the delegation also included Switzerland’s Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Sylvain Astier, and Sybille Obrist, Deputy Director of the Peace and Human Rights Division of the State Secretariat of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

According to the British government, eight countries pledged a total of £813 million (approximately €953 million) in aid. The civil war in Sudan has led to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with millions of people displaced.

Ceasefire negotiations between the Sudanese armed forces and the US-led Rapid Support Forces took place in Geneva in July 2024, the SDC further wrote.

