Switzerland regrets failed UN vote for Gaza ceasefire

The UN Security Council failed to secure ceasefire in Gaza. KEYSTONE

Switzerland has expressed regret at the failure of a draft United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Keystone-SDA

Switzerland had supported the resolution, which was vetoed by the United States on Tuesday.

The United Nations Security Council emphasised that the call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza was in line with its collective obligation. Hundreds of thousands of besieged civilians could not be left to starve and suffer epidemics without adequate security guarantees – be it for the provision of humanitarian aid or for their own protection.

“There is an urgent need to protect civilians in Gaza and ensure unhindered humanitarian access,” the Swiss foreign ministry wrote on the social media X on Tuesday.

During the negotiations on the draft resolution, Switzerland played a key role in ensuring that the demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, compliance with international law and the protection of the civilian population were enshrined in the text of the resolution.

On its website, the Swiss government also called on the parties to the conflict to immediately implement the UN Security Council resolutions adopted in December and November 2023 on the situation on the ground.

The immediate release of the hostages, a humanitarian ceasefire, unhindered access for humanitarian aid to Gaza and full compliance with international humanitarian law and human rights by all parties are urgently required. On this basis, a political dialogue should then be worked towards with the goal of a two-state solution.

In addition to an immediate ceasefire, the resolution introduced by Algeria in the UN Security Council would have called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, full compliance with international humanitarian law by all parties and rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to the civilian population in need.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

