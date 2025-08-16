Listening: Switzerland releases CHF4 million for Sudan
Switzerland has released CHF4 million (nearly $5 million) to help Sudan, which has been severely affected by famine and cholera. No less than 64% of the Sudanese population, or some 28.4 million people, are in a situation of acute food insecurity.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
La Suisse débloque quatre millions pour le Soudan
Original
“Faced with this situation, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) has decided to release CHF4 million from its budget to the United Nations Humanitarian Fund for Sudan (SHF),” said the Swiss foreign ministry in a statement on Friday.
This amount is intended to strengthen support for international, national and local NGOs, which have easier access to the worst-hit and hard-to-reach areas of the country. Since 2023, Switzerland has allocated more than CHF135 million to support the Sudanese population.
For more than two years, the country has been plunged in a serious humanitarian crisis as a result of fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. More than 10 million people are currently displaced within the country, and almost 4 million have fled to neighbouring countries. According to the United Nations, more than 30 million people are in need of humanitarian aid in Sudan.
Translated from French with DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Vice-president of German parliament in favour of Switzerland joining EU
This content was published on
The vice-president of the Bundestag says his country should support closer ties between Switzerland and the European Union given the customs conflict with the United States.
Lindt & Sprüngli reportedly considering shifting Easter bunny production to US
This content was published on
Swiss chocolate manufacturer Lindt & Sprüngli could relocate the production of its gold-wrapped Easter bunnies to the US in order to circumvent the import tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.
Swiss government backs abolishing imputed rental value
This content was published on
The abolition of the imputed rental value in federal tax is intended to reduce incentives for high private debt and simplify the tax system. On Friday, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter spoke on behalf of the Federal Council in favour of Parliament's proposal.
This content was published on
After a strong start to the year, the Swiss economy has slowed considerably. In the second quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) rose by just 0.1 per cent on an adjusted basis compared to the previous quarter.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.