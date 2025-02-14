Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Switzerland pledges CHF3m humanitarian aid for the DRC

Switzerland is providing CHF3 million for humanitarian aid in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The funds will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross and other partners working in the field.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Since last month, conflict in the DRC has already claimed several hundred lives and left more than 3,000 wounded, said the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) in a statement on Friday.

The situation has worsened still further: 500,000 people have been added to the 700,000 already displaced in and around Goma. In all, 6.7 million people have had to leave their homes in the country.

Over 70% of health facilities in North Kivu are no longer operational or have been severely affected. Hospitals that are still operational are severely overloaded and facing a critical shortage of medical supplies. In addition, given the number of displaced people and precarious hygiene conditions, the risk of the spread of Mpox, cholera and measles is high.

In view of the seriousness of the situation, Switzerland has decided to take action. According to the FDFA, CHF2 million of the CHF3 million will come from funds earmarked for emergency aid. The areas of action targeted are health, protection of the civilian population and emergency aid for displaced persons.

Switzerland also plans to make two experts from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit available to the World Health Organization. They will help WHO set up a coordination centre for emergency medicine.

Continuation of Swiss projects

This additional support follows the attack on Goma by the Rwandan-backed M23 group. Switzerland has strongly condemned this attack.

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) office in Bukavu is now operational. The current regional program for the Great Lakes region remains relevant, focusing among other things on conflict prevention.

As far as possible, projects are continuing in South and North Kivu. Switzerland has been active in international cooperation in the DRC since the 1990s.

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

