Switzerland reopens its humanitarian office in Kabul

Switzerland opened its humanitarian office in Kabul in mid-March to provide targeted aid to the Afghan population in distress.

Four specialists from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit (SHA) and ten local staff are working in the premises of the former Swiss cooperation office in Kabul, which was closed after the Taliban took power four years ago.

Switzerland’s contribution focuses on humanitarian aid, support for Afghan civil society – particularly women and girls – and food security in rural areas, announced the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on Monday.

The SDC’s projects are carried out in collaboration with international and local NGOs, the ICRC, UN organisations and the World Bank, explains the FDFA.

