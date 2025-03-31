Switzerland reopens its humanitarian office in Kabul

Four specialists from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit (SHA) and ten local staff are working in the premises of the former Swiss cooperation office in Kabul, which was closed after the Taliban took power four years ago.
Switzerland’s contribution focuses on humanitarian aid, support for Afghan civil society – particularly women and girls – and food security in rural areas, announced the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on Monday.
The SDC’s projects are carried out in collaboration with international and local NGOs, the ICRC, UN organisations and the World Bank, explains the FDFA.
Switzerland returns to Afghanistan despite Taliban recognition issues
Many states are now softening their policy and communicating with the Taliban, at least for humanitarian purposes. Switzerland is one of them. What is going on?
