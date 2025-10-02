Switzerland urges Israel to ensure safety of Global Sumud Flotilla

Following the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, Switzerland has reminded Israel of the need to maintain proportionality. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) wrote on X on Wednesday evening that the safety of the participants must be guaranteed.

Deutsch de Schweiz reagiert auf Abfangen der Global Sumud Flotilla Original Read more: Schweiz reagiert auf Abfangen der Global Sumud Flotilla

The FDFA is also prepared to initiate proceedings to ensure consular protection for the persons concerned – in particular to safeguard their fundamental rights. The Swiss embassy in Tel Aviv is in regular contact with the Israeli authorities.

Meanwhile, around 1,000 people protested in Lausanne against the actions of the Israeli navy. A Collectif pro-Palestine had called for a rally shortly after the incident became known. According to a Keystone-SDA photographer, the participants marched from Riponne to St-François. The police spoke of 500 to 1,000 people. There were no incidents by 10:15 pm.

Greta Thunberg among the participants

The Israeli navy had previously stopped ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla – a Gaza aid flotilla with participants from over 40 countries. Some ships were stopped safely and their passengers were taken to an Israeli harbour, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on X. Activists had previously reported that soldiers had boarded the first ships.

+ Swiss participate in flotilla against Gaza blockade

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was among the several hundred participants on more than 40 motor and sailing boats. “Greta and her friends are safe and sound,” said the statement from the Israeli ministry.

The flotilla said it had approached within 70 to 80 nautical miles of the Gaza Strip. It had set sail from Barcelona at the end of August. The aim was to bring relief supplies to the Gaza Strip for the population sealed off by Israel and Egypt and at the same time to protest against Israel’s military action there.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

