Switzerland restores sanctions on Iran
Nearly a decade after the Vienna nuclear deal, Switzerland has reintroduced UN sanctions against Iran.
The measures include an arms embargo, a ban on further uranium enrichment and various sanctions against individuals and organisations.
UN sanctions were reinstated on September 28, after the deadline for reaching an agreement between Tehran and its negotiating partners – Germany, the United Kingdom and France – had passed. The three countries accuse Iran of breaching the 2015 Vienna nuclear deal, including enriching uranium far beyond levels required for civilian use. A day later, the European Union adopted the sanctions.
The deal set a cap on Iran’s uranium enrichment at 3.67% and imposed strict monitoring to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon. In return, sanctions were meant to be lifted. However, the anticipated economic relief never materialised. Since then, Iran has increasingly ignored its commitments under the accord.
The Swiss government has now decided to restore sanctions to pre-agreement levels and introduce additional measures targeting the raw materials sector.
The move is aimed at stopping Switzerland from being used to dodge sanctions and gives Swiss firms greater legal clarity when operating abroad.
