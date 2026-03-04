The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Switzerland still plays ‘constructive role’, says Iran’s ambassador

Iran welcomes Switzerland's "stronger" stance than the Europeans
Switzerland has the potential to play a "constructive" role, according to Ali Bahreini, Iran's ambassador to the UN in Geneva. Keystone-SDA

Iran has welcomed Switzerland's "stronger" reaction to the US-Israeli bombings than that of other European countries. Bern has the capacity and potential to play a "constructive role", according to the Iranian ambassador to the UN in Geneva.

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Keystone-SDA

“Other European countries have lost” this opportunity, said Ali Bahreini on Tuesday, in particular by allowing sanctions to be re-imposed before the United Nations Security Council.

However, “Switzerland continues to play a constructive role”, as it has always done, the ambassador told the UN’s Geneva-accredited correspondents (ACANU).

With its protecting power mandate, representing US interests in Iran, Switzerland had made a “positive” contribution by hosting the indirect negotiations between the two countries in Geneva recently, said Bahreini.

Smoke rises in central Tehran after an Israeli attack in Iran, March 1, 2026.

On Saturday, the Swiss foreign ministry said it was “deeply alarmed” by the strikes against Iran. Following the Iranian reprisals, the Swiss President Guy Parmelin declared that all parties must “protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, defuse the conflict immediately and return to diplomacy”.

Bern said it was ready to make further efforts towards negotiations. But Tehran is ruling out talks as long as the war continues.

