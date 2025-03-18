Switzerland pledges CHF60 million aid to Syria

Switzerland supports Syria with 60 million francs Keystone-SDA

Switzerland has pledged CHF60 million in humanitarian aid for Syria.

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Schweiz unterstützt Syrien mit 60 Millionen Franken Original Read more: Schweiz unterstützt Syrien mit 60 Millionen Franken

العربية ar سويسرا تتعهد بتقديم 60 مليون فرنك كمساعدات إنسانية لسوريا Read more: سويسرا تتعهد بتقديم 60 مليون فرنك كمساعدات إنسانية لسوريا

The head of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), Patricia Danzi, travelled to Brussels on Monday to attend the ninth Brussels Conference on Syria.

The funds will be used to help the Syrian population on the ground and in neighbouring countries, said Danzi in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency on the sidelines of the conference.

Many returning Syrians lack everything: houses, schools and healthcare facilities. The conference should be part of the solution.

The conference took place around three months after Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad fled the country. For the first time, representatives of the country were at the table.

Syria was represented by interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaybani, who expressed his thanks for the help provided so far and asked for further investment in his country, as he said in his speech in the conference hall.

More

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

