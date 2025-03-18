Switzerland pledges CHF60 million aid to Syria

The funds will be used to help the Syrian population on the ground and in neighbouring countries, said Danzi in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency on the sidelines of the conference.
Many returning Syrians lack everything: houses, schools and healthcare facilities. The conference should be part of the solution.
The conference took place around three months after Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad fled the country. For the first time, representatives of the country were at the table.
Syria was represented by interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaybani, who expressed his thanks for the help provided so far and asked for further investment in his country, as he said in his speech in the conference hall.
Switzerland has lifted some sanctions against Syria in light of the change of government in Damascus.
