Switzerland to chair the OSCE for third time in 2026

Based in Vienna, the OSCE is the world's largest regional security organisation with 57 participating states. Keystone-SDA

Switzerland will assume the chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in 2026. The Chairperson-in-Office, Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg, announced the result of the secret ballot on Monday.

Deutsch de Schweiz übernimmt 2026 zum dritten Mal den Vorsitz der OSZE Original Read more: Schweiz übernimmt 2026 zum dritten Mal den Vorsitz der OSZE

Switzerland will chair the OSCE for the third time, after it did so in 1996 and 2014. “We are convinced that Switzerland will lead with vision and determination,” said Borg on the platform X.

According to the Swiss foreign ministry, Switzerland is taking over the leadership of the OSCE at a time when the organisation is going through difficult times. This is due to geopolitical developments, as well as Russia’s military attack on Ukraine. The fact that two OSCE participating states are at war with each other severely restricts the organisation’s room for manoeuvre, the ministry added.

“In view of the current security challenges, Switzerland reaffirms that dialogue and cooperation are essential in order to find sustainable solutions for our future,” the ministry wrote on X.

Swiss involvement in OSCE since 1973

Switzerland will assume its first leadership functions as early as January 1, 2025, as part of the so-called troika of leadership consisting of the chair countries in 2024 (Malta), 2025 (Finland) and 2026 (Switzerland). In 2025, the troika will be primarily responsible for relations with the Mediterranean states outside the OSCE, the Swiss foreign ministry explained. Its tasks will include participating in personnel decisions.

Based in Vienna, the OSCE is the world’s largest regional security organisation with 57 participating states. One of the OSCE’s aims is to secure peace and post-conflict reconstruction. Switzerland has been a member of the OSCE since 1973.

