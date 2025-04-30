Switzerland to resume refugee resettlement programme

Switzerland will resume its currently suspended refugee resettlement programme until the end of 2027.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse poursuivra le programme de réinstallation de réfugiés Original Read more: La Suisse poursuivra le programme de réinstallation de réfugiés

The Swiss government has decided to take in a maximum of 400 refugees deemed vulnerable between 2026 and 2027.

Refugees accepted for resettlement will primarily be particularly vulnerable people fleeing conflict and persecution in the Near and Middle East and along the central Mediterranean route to Europe.

+ Asylum in Switzerland

Based on feedback from the cantons, towns and municipalities, the Federal Department of Justice and Police initially plans to take in 45 refugees in the second half of 2025. Annual quotas of up to 400 people are then planned for 2026 and 2027.

The Confederation suspended the current programme in 2023 after the Swiss asylum system came under severe pressure over the past three years.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

