Switzerland to host European earthquake response exercise

The exercise will simulate a major earthquake in French-speaking Switzerland and involve 500 participants, more than half from abroad. Keystone-SDA

Switzerland will host EU MODEX Switzerland 2026, a pan-European civil protection exercise, next month. The drill will simulate a major earthquake in French-speaking Switzerland and involve 500 participants, more than half from abroad.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Svizzera ospita esercitazione europea, simulato terremoto Original Read more: Svizzera ospita esercitazione europea, simulato terremoto

The simulation, scheduled for October 6-9, is taking place as part of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM), which the Swiss public became familiar with following the New Year’s Eve fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, canton Valais. The UCPM assisted Switzerland to transfer dozens of burn victims to specialist hospitals abroad, helping to save numerous lives.

Switzerland is not yet a member of the UCPM (an acronym for the English ‘Union Civil Protection Mechanism’). In March, the Federal Council, in accordance with a request from parliament, instructed the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) to draw up a draft accession proposal, which is due to be put out for consultation by the end of the year. Initially, last November, the government decided to postpone the implementation of the relevant motion, which was tabled in 2022.

At present, the EU’s legal framework does not allow a third country such as Switzerland to join the UCPM. In July 2025, the European Commission submitted a proposal to the European Parliament and the Council to amend the regulations, thereby creating the necessary conditions for the Swiss government to join the mechanism. These legal provisions are not expected to come into force before 2028.

These legal gaps do not prevent practical cooperation such as that planned for next month, which simulates a major earthquake causing extensive damage in the cantons of Geneva, Vaud and Fribourg.

The exercise will take place in Epeisses, canton Geneva, close to the Rhône which forms the border with France, in the city of Calvin and at the military airfield in Payerne, canton Vaud, according to a statement issued today by the Federal Office for Civil Protection (FOCP), the Defence Group (the army’s central body for planning, command and administration) and the General Secretariat of the DDPS.

Switzerland will be responsible for ensuring the smooth running of the exercise, from crossing the border to deployment in the operational areas and the return of the teams to their home countries. Various federal offices, the cantons (in particular Vaud and Geneva), civil defence and the armed forces will be involved. The FOPC will be responsible for coordination.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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