Switzerland weighs Israeli and French air defence systems

A total of CHF6 billion ($7.21 billion) have been earmarked for the procurement of a second long-range surface-to-air defence system Keystone-SDA

The Swiss defence ministry has been tasked with evaluating two long-range surface-to-air defence systems - Israel's Barak MX and France's SAMP/T NG - as potential additions to the US-made Patriot system, the government said on Wednesday.

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The Federal Council made the announcement after examining the bids submitted by four manufacturers.

It is important that Switzerland is able to rapidly procure an additional air defence system, alongside the US-made Patriot, capable of protecting a larger area and reducing dependence on a single supplier or a single supply chain, the government said in a statement, citing the deteriorating geopolitical situation.

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Long-range systems, in combination with short- and medium-range systems and fighter aircraft, are capable of countering threats posed by long-range attacks and can also counter ballistic missiles, the government said.

It has instructed the Swiss defence ministry to also take foreign and economic policy considerations into account during future work, in collaboration with the other departments.

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Moving forward with Patriots too

In its press release, the government notes that, regarding the supply of Patriot systems, the United States has given priority to those countries that had supported Ukraine with their own systems.

In its view, however, halting the procurement process for this system without having an alternative remains an unviable option. The defence ministry will move ahead with the project with as little delay as possible and at the lowest possible additional cost.

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The message on army funding, through which the Federal Council intends to strengthen the country’s defence with an additional CHF24 billion, is likely to be discussed during the winter session of parliament.

This sum also includes CHF6 billion for an additional long-range surface-to-air defence system and to cover at least part of the additional costs associated with the procurement of the Patriot system. The decision will influence the next steps in the process.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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