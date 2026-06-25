Swiss security situation is worsening, says intelligence chief

Switzerland’s security situation has deteriorated further, according to the SRC Keystone-SDA

Switzerland faces multiple and growing threats including espionage, cyberattacks and terrorism. Russia is regarded as the most immediate threat, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (SRC).

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La sécurité de la Suisse s’est encore dégradée, selon le SRC Original Read more: La sécurité de la Suisse s’est encore dégradée, selon le SRC

The international order is undergoing profound upheaval, with crises and conflicts multiplying around Europe, the SRC stated in its report. Instability is global. “Switzerland’s protective environment is eroding – from the east, west and south,” summarised SRC Director Serge Bavaud.

The Russian threat is at the forefront. Moscow is seeking to weaken Western democracies through hybrid warfare, maintaining dozens of suspected intelligence officers in Switzerland, often under diplomatic cover.

The terrorist threat also remains high, characterised by individuals radicalised online. The war in Iran is also increasing the likelihood of acts of violence against Jewish or American targets in Switzerland.

Translated from French, sub-edited by jdp

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