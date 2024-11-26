Switzerland and Italy announce closer police and migration cooperation

"The direct exchange of information between Italy and Switzerland creates security for the population," said Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans on Monday. Keystone-SDA

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and his Swiss counterpart, Beat Jans, met in the border town of Chiasso in southern Switzerland on Monday. Following talks, they announced closer cooperation in the areas of police and migration.

“The direct exchange of information between Italy and Switzerland creates security for the population,” Jans told reporters following their meeting on Monday. The collegial and successful cooperation between the two countries in the areas of migration and security should be intensified, he added.

The so-called Dublin transfers of asylum-seekers, which Italy has suspended since November 2022, were also discussed. But no new decisions were made. Since the suspension, Switzerland has had to take responsibility for around 1,000 people, said Jans. Around 390 of these have since received a positive asylum decision.

Italy has not taken back any so-called Dublin cases since the end of 2022 due to the large number of migrants arriving by sea.

