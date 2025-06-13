EC reveals text of Switzerland framework deal

The European Commission publishes the agreements with Switzerland Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The European Commission has published the text of a proposed new treaty with Switzerland.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Commission européenne publie les accords avec la Suisse Original Read more: La Commission européenne publie les accords avec la Suisse

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The EC is now submitting the treaty texts to the EU Council. In Switzerland, the Federal Council is expected to put the dossier out to consultation this afternoon.

The blick.ch portal was the first to report the news. After nine months of intense negotiations, Bern and Brussels reached an overall package last December, including the updating of five agreements that currently give Switzerland access to the internal market.

+ Swiss-EU bilateral updates explained

The package consists of a main document, some 60 pages long, presenting the overall agreement, and 13 annexes setting out the agreements in different areas. The Council of the EU – in which all 27 Member States are represented – must give its green light before the Commission can formally sign the agreements.

The Swiss Federal Council, which meets on Friday afternoon, is expected to publish the Switzerland-EU package of agreements.

More

More Switzerland and EU reach deal on future bilateral relations This content was published on Switzerland and the European Union have announced a political agreement to update their trading relationship after almost a decade of difficult talks. Read more: Switzerland and EU reach deal on future bilateral relations

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch