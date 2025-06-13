The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Foreign Affairs

EC reveals text of Switzerland framework deal

The European Commission publishes the agreements with Switzerland
Keystone-SDA
The European Commission has published the text of a proposed new treaty with Switzerland.

The EC is now submitting the treaty texts to the EU Council. In Switzerland, the Federal Council is expected to put the dossier out to consultation this afternoon.

The blick.ch portal was the first to report the news. After nine months of intense negotiations, Bern and Brussels reached an overall package last December, including the updating of five agreements that currently give Switzerland access to the internal market.

+ Swiss-EU bilateral updates explained

The package consists of a main document, some 60 pages long, presenting the overall agreement, and 13 annexes setting out the agreements in different areas. The Council of the EU – in which all 27 Member States are represented – must give its green light before the Commission can formally sign the agreements.

The Swiss Federal Council, which meets on Friday afternoon, is expected to publish the Switzerland-EU package of agreements.

News

