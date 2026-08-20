Swiss government bolsters gas supply for winter
Switzerland is boosting gas supply for the coming winter. A key element of this is an option to purchase gas, which can be sourced from the transit pipeline from France to Italy if required, as announced by the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES).
This is roughly equivalent to one-tenth of winter consumption. The measure is a response to low storage levels in European Union countries and uncertainties on the international energy markets, FONES announced on Thursday. Switzerland has no seasonal gas storage facilities of its own and is entirely dependent on imports.
The new option, named “ITA.SWAPtion.26”, enables Switzerland to use gas flowing through the transit pipeline from France to Italy for its own supply if necessary. This is particularly relevant should imports from Germany be restricted.
The option will be available from 1 October 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027. Industrial and commercial enterprises would benefit most from the measure. As so-called “unprotected customers”, they would be affected by restrictions earlier than households or hospitals in the event of a severe gas shortage.
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The cost of providing this option amounts to a “low, single-digit million figure” and will be borne by all gas customers. For a typical detached house with gas heating, the additional cost is estimated at two to three francs. For large industrial consumers, the additional costs are significantly higher, it was further stated. However, these are considered low when measured against the total costs of natural gas.
Precaution for emergencies
Costs for gas actually consumed will therefore only be incurred if the option is exercised. Regional gas network operators are responsible for the contractual implementation. They have commissioned the energy companies Axpo and OpenEP to provide the service.
The federal government emphasised that this is a precautionary measure and not an indication of an imminent gas shortage.
Switzerland, Germany and Italy have also brought a solidarity agreement into force. Thanks to this, protected gas customers (hospitals, emergency services and households) are to continue to be supplied with gas in the event of a severe gas shortage and once all possible domestic measures have been exhausted.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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