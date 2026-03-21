Geneva’s parliament moves to ban protests during the G7 summit

The Grand Council wants to ban all demonstrations in Geneva Keystone-SDA

Geneva's cantonal parliament wants to ban all demonstrations in Geneva in connection with the G7 Summit to be held in Evian-les-Bains, France, from June 15 to 17. The reason: the risk of disorder, damage to property and violence, as occurred on the fringes of the 2003 G8 summit.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le Grand Conseil veut interdire toute manifestation à Genève Original Read more: Le Grand Conseil veut interdire toute manifestation à Genève

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On Friday, the right-wing parliamentary majority urgently adopted two resolutions to this effect. The Radical-Liberal Party resolution calls on the Council of State to ban all demonstrations in the canton for eight days, between 11 and 19 June. The Libertés et Justice Sociale (Social Justice and Freedoms, a Geneva cantonal party) motion goes even further, calling for a five-day “security truce” before and after the summit, i.e. from 10 to 22 June.

“The idea is to restrict the right to demonstrate in view of this major event, which is already mobilising the police to provide security for the delegations passing through Geneva”, explained Liberal-Radical Pierre Conne. “No one wants to relive the situation of 2003”, continued his party colleague Jean-Pierre Pasquier.

Compensation

In view of the growing concerns of the communes and the business community, the resolution also calls on the government to involve them “without delay” in the work of the ad hoc crisis unit. Thanks to an amendment from the Centre, it also calls for any unauthorised demonstrations to be disbanded immediately.

The resolution also calls for the introduction of a financial aid mechanism to cover the costs incurred by shopkeepers, restaurateurs and hoteliers in protecting themselves from damage. It also calls for “rapid and full” compensation for those who suffer material damage “during the violent demonstrations linked to this event”.

Up to the task

The left opposed both texts. “The right to demonstrate is constitutional. A blanket ban is more dangerous than controlled authorisation”, said Green parliamentarian Pierre Eckert. This view was shared by Socialist Sylvain Thévoz, who felt that a ban “will create a breeding ground for the most extremist people”.

“You are fuelling fear and sending out anti-democratic signals”, he told the right, in view of its numerous texts on the G7. He urged Parliament to have confidence in the police and the institutions, which would be “equal to the occasion”, while Swiss People’s party member Yves Nidegger blamed the 2003 fiasco on “a lack of political courage”.

State Councillor Carole-Anne Kast, in charge of the Department of Institutions and Digital Technology, was reassuring. “Your concerns are shared. We have to trust the professionals who are preparing this event,” she said. No decision has yet been taken on the Feminist Strike collective’s request to demonstrate, she added.

Adapted from French by AI/ds

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