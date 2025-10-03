Swiss president discusses tariffs with Pope Leo XIV
Switzerland's president, Karin Keller-Sutter, discussed tariffs and global affairs with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican.
Keller-Sutter said the Pope could play an active role in mediation.
She told the Keystone-ATS agency on the sidelines of St Peter’s Square that the meeting with Pope Leo XIV was very open, warm and also personal. The exchange confirmed the impression she got from their first meeting that the new Pope is a very warm person who listens to people.
Asked whether she had also spoken to Pope Leo XIV – the very first American pope – about relations between Switzerland and the United States, the Swiss president replied that they had also discussed the role of the US in the current geopolitical situation.
The conflict over customs duties was mentioned. According to Keller-Sutter, these are harmful to the global economy as a whole.
