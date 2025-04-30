Security climate worsening, fears Swiss government

The security climate is worsening, according to the Confederation Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland is facing growing threats to its security this year, according to the Swiss government.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le climat sécuritaire se gâte, estime la Confédération Original Read more: Le climat sécuritaire se gâte, estime la Confédération

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Council published its threat report on Wednesday. The focus is on the war in Ukraine, the China-United States rivalry, espionage and jihadism.

+ Seven weaknesses in ‘Fortress’ Switzerland

Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to undermine security in Europe. In the Near East, as in the Middle East, the situation remains unstable, marked as it is by ongoing armed conflict, the report notes.

Meanwhile, the intensifying rivalry between the US and China is the dominant global trend. Under President Trump, the US is likely to define its national foreign and security policy interests much more restrictively, according to the Confederation.

Finally, espionage is gaining in importance, and Switzerland is particularly affected. Domestically, the terrorist threat remains high. It is particularly marked by the jihadist movement and the radicalisation of young people online.

More

More Switzerland steps up defence cooperation with NATO This content was published on On Friday, the Swiss government approved the country’s participation in a Patriot missile project run by NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). Read more: Switzerland steps up defence cooperation with NATO

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content