Swiss army to create new drone centre
The Swiss army is turning to robotics and drones to ensure the country’s defence. To this end, the Federal Department of Defence (DDPS) is setting up a new drone battalion and recruit school.
Drones are becoming increasingly important and are being used more and more in hybrid conflicts. The number of drone flights over military and critical infrastructure in Switzerland is on the rise. The DDPS is therefore investing in this area.
Defence Minister Martin Pfister, Chief of the Armed Forces Benedikt Roos and the Director of armasuisse, Urs Loher, announced on Thursday at the Thun (BE) parade ground the creation of a new unmanned systems centre of excellence.
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This centre will enable the development, testing and integration of these new technologies into the armed forces. The work is being carried out in collaboration with the scientific and business communities.
It is intended to bring together the needs of the troops, the technological expertise of armasuisse and the knowledge of universities and industry. The aim is to “develop new solutions together, test them and make them available to the army quickly”.
From 2028, the army will have a drone battalion for reconnaissance and defence. A specialised recruit school will be set up to train military personnel. The relevant regulations and legal framework will also be adapted.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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