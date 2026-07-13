Switzerland takes part in EU initiative for Gaza
Switzerland is taking part in an initiative aimed at restarting the reconstruction of Gaza, along with 12 other countries.
According to the European Commission, several hundred million euros were raised at the launch of this initiative.
The ‘Team Gaza initiative’ aims to coordinate rapid reconstruction projects in the Gaza Strip, the EC announced in Brussels. This includes restoring access to basic services for the population.
A total of €883.6 million (CHF817.8 million) has been allocated. In addition to Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Finland, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Britain, as well as the EC, are participating.
This initiative was launched at the second meeting of the Donors’ Group for Palestine in Brussels, which was attended by 65 delegations. Switzerland was also represented at the meeting.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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