Treasury secretary says Swiss firms want to invest up to CHF200 billion in US

According to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Swiss companies have indicated their interest in investing CHF150-200 billion ($180-240 billion) in the United States. He expects a Swiss proposal for a declaration of intent by next week.
Washington seems to want to move even faster than Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. On Friday, she announced to the press that the declaration of intent would be presented to the American authorities “in one to two weeks”.
One day after meeting Swiss president and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin in Geneva, Bessent wrote on social media that the United States wanted this stage to be completed “by next week”.
The statement will be delivered to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who attended Friday’s meeting.
“We are optimistic about the speed of these negotiations,” declared the US Treasury Secretary, adding that he was “delighted” by the shared desire to speed up the talks.
Bessent said that “thanks to President Trump’s policies”, Swiss companies have indicated their interest in investing CHF150-200 billion in the US.
