Trump picks Callista Gingrich as ambassador to Switzerland

Incoming United States president Donald Trump has named Callista Gingrich as the next ambassador to Switzerland. The diplomat represented the US at the Vatican during Trump's previous term in office.

“I am delighted to announce that Callista Gingrich will be our next US Ambassador to Switzerland,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network on Sunday evening.

The 58-year-old diplomat, who produces documentaries on history and politics, “previously served, with distinction, as ambassador to the Holy See,” the Republican added. Gingrich was appointed during Trump’s first term in office in 2017, and notably worked “to promote and defend international religious freedom”, the president-elect pointed out.

Gingrich is married to former Republican Speaker of the US House of Representatives under Bill Clinton, Newt Gingrich, a long-time supporter of Trump.

