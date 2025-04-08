Trump tariffs: Swiss economics minister holds talks with US trade representative
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Trump tariffs: Swiss economics minister holds talks with US trade representative
Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin held initial talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on trade relations and tariffs on Monday via video conference. Discussions will continue, he announced on the social network X.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Guy Parmelin a discuté avec le représentant américain au commerce
Original
The meeting was “a great opportunity to discuss bilateral trade relations”, said Parmelin.
The talks took place as Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda continued technical discussions with US officials in Washington. She has been present since Sunday and will stay there until Wednesday.
More
More
US storm continues to sweep through Swiss stock market
This content was published on
The Swiss stock market continued to trade in the red mid-afternoon on Monday, following in the wake of the world’s stock markets, which fell heavily as a result of the trade war launched by Donald Trump.
The Swiss economics ministry and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) “are currently using all possible channels to make contact with the US authorities”, said Seco on Sunday. This position was repeated on Monday without any further details.
According to Seco, “the objective of Swiss commercial diplomacy is to explain Switzerland’s situation to our partners in the United States and to clear up any misunderstandings”. Budliger Artieda’s duties include preparing a visit by Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Parmelin.
The Swiss president meanwhile is due to discuss the consequences of the Trump administration’s tariffs for Europe with her European counterparts on Friday when she will attend an informal meeting of European economics and finance (Ecofin) ministers in Warsaw.
No direct countermeasures
Last Thursday US President Donald Trump announced tariffs of 31% on imports of Swiss goods. Under this new tariff regime, Swiss exports have been taxed by 10% since Saturday; a further 21% will be imposed from Wednesday.
The Swiss government says it is disappointed by this decision but indicated that it was not planning any direct countermeasures for the time being. This cautious stance has been criticised by some Swiss political parties and business representatives.
The Valais Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIV) believes that “the US government’s recent decisions on customs duties have a direct impact on Swiss export-oriented companies”. It has decided to take an active stance and on Monday posted a number of documents on its website to help its members better understand the current crisis.
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.
Swiss Solidarity charity launches appeal for earthquake victims in Myanmar and Thailand
This content was published on
Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), has launched an appeal for donations for victims of the recent earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand.
Swiss finance minister to meet European counterparts to discuss trade tariffs
This content was published on
Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter will take part in a meeting of the EU's economics and finance (Ecofin) ministers in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday to discuss trade tariffs and economic growth in Europe.
US storm continues to sweep through Swiss stock market
This content was published on
The Swiss stock market continued to trade in the red mid-afternoon on Monday, following in the wake of the world's stock markets, which fell heavily as a result of the trade war launched by Donald Trump.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.