Two-state solution to Middle East peace: Swiss diplomat

The two-state solution is the only guarantee for Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security, according to Swiss diplomat Monika Schmutz Kirgöz.

Kirgöz made this statement in New York during the UN Conference on the Middle East.

A recognition of the Palestinian state could be considered if concrete steps were taken to implement this goal, according to the Swiss government.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said it is important to proceed urgently on the path of diplomacy to implement the two-state solution. In this regard, Switzerland is ready to give decisive support to international efforts to this end.

Furthermore, the communiqué states that Switzerland considers the recognition of a Palestinian state to be one of the prerequisites for a lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

Recognition could be considered if concrete steps were taken to implement it, guaranteeing both the security of Israel and the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people.

During the conference, the head of the Middle East and North Africa Division expressed regret for the increasing suffering of the population in the Gaza Strip. Kirgöz also reiterated that all parties must strictly respect international law, including humanitarian law, as well as the UN Charter and UN resolutions, in order to stop the spiral of violence.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

