Foreign affairs

When Switzerland opened its doors to Ukraine

Refugees wait for a bus in Poland to take them to Switzerland.
Ukrainian refugees wait for free transport to take them from Poland to Switzerland, April 2022. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images 2022
Staff is waiting at a food distribution station at the reception center for refugees, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zurich, Switzerland on March 15, 2022.
Staff at a reception centre in Zurich wait for refugees, March 2022. Keystone / Michael Buholzer
Relief of arriving safely from Ukraine into Zurich, March 2022.
The relief of arriving safely in Zurich from Ukraine, March 2022. Keystone / Michael Buholzer
The Ukrainian Flag Day at the Dispo event platform, in Biel, on Tuesday, August 2022.
Ukrainian Flag Day at the Dispo event in Biel/Bienne, August 2022. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer
Man on a bike carry the Ukranian flag
Bicycling across Parliament Square in Bern, March 2022. Keystone / Anthony Anex
children and adults from the Marioupol region play in the courtyard of the tipiti project in Gilly
Ukrainian children and adults from the Mariupol region play in Gilly, western Switzerland, June 2022. The tipiti project, supported by SOS Children's Villages Switzerland, is home to three Ukrainian families with 25 children and five adults. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott
Ressi with his pug dog at a shelter for refugees from Ukraine, run by the Vaudois migrant reception establishment (EVAM).
Not alone: Ressi with his pug at a shelter for refugees from Ukraine, run by the Vaud migrant reception establishment (EVAM), May 2022. Keystone / Valentine Flauraud
Mascha, a seamstress and her daughter Vlada fled Ukraine and found refuge with one of the many host families in Switzerland.
Mascha, a seamstress, and her daughter Vlada fled Ukraine and found refuge with one of the many host families in Switzerland, April 2022. Keystone / Anthony Anex
Marianna Romaniak, Head of the Ridni Charitable Foundation of support for orphans, discusses the possible intake of 160 orphans with Ignazio Cassis in 2022.
Marianna Romaniak, head of the Ridni Charitable Foundation of support for orphans, discusses the possible intake of 160 orphans from Ukraine with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, March 2022. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer
Around thirty Ukrainian refugees - mostly mothers with children, celebrate Christmas at the Capuchin Regional Centre in Lugano, December 25, 2022.
Around 30 Ukrainian refugees, mostly mothers with children, celebrate Christmas at the Capuchin Regional Centre in Lugano, December 2022. Keystone / Ti-Press
Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport DDPS is offering help and support to Ukrainian competitive athletes in Switzerland. Ukrainian junior track cyclists Kateryna Badiak, left, and Leonid Fomenko, right, in interview with journalists after a press conference at the Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland, March, 2022.
The Swiss sports ministry is offering help and support to Ukrainian competitive athletes in Switzerland. Junior track cyclists Kateryna Badiak and Leonid Fomenko talk to journalists at the Velodrome in Grenchen, March 2022. Keystone / Anthony Anex
A protester wears a dress made from gas masks during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Geneva, Switzerland.
Protests in Geneva against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, March 2022 Keystone / Martial Trezzini
A Ukrainian sings the national anthem during a demonstration near the Russian Embassy, February 2023, in Bern.
Singing the Ukrainian national anthem during a demonstration near the Russian Embassy in Bern, February 2023. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians fled to Switzerland after Russia’s invasion two years ago. Many are still here. A look at the relief, uncertainty, determination and hope of some of those who suddenly found themselves with almost nothing in a foreign country.

This content was published on

Born in England, I've lived in Switzerland since 1994. I trained as a graphic designer in Zurich between 1997 – 2002. More recently I have moved on to work as photo editor and joined the team at swissinfo.ch in March 2017.

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

