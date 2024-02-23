When Switzerland opened its doors to Ukraine

The Swiss sports ministry is offering help and support to Ukrainian competitive athletes in Switzerland. Junior track cyclists Kateryna Badiak and Leonid Fomenko talk to journalists at the Velodrome in Grenchen, March 2022.

Marianna Romaniak, head of the Ridni Charitable Foundation of support for orphans, discusses the possible intake of 160 orphans from Ukraine with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, March 2022.

Mascha, a seamstress, and her daughter Vlada fled Ukraine and found refuge with one of the many host families in Switzerland, April 2022.

Not alone: Ressi with his pug at a shelter for refugees from Ukraine, run by the Vaud migrant reception establishment (EVAM), May 2022.

Ukrainian children and adults from the Mariupol region play in Gilly, western Switzerland, June 2022. The tipiti project, supported by SOS Children's Villages Switzerland, is home to three Ukrainian families with 25 children and five adults.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians fled to Switzerland after Russia’s invasion two years ago. Many are still here. A look at the relief, uncertainty, determination and hope of some of those who suddenly found themselves with almost nothing in a foreign country.