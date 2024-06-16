Ukraine peace summit: final declaration likely to lack full consensus

The question of the scope of a follow-up conference is also still difficult to answer. Keystone Pool / Michael Buholzer

Final declaration will probably not be signed by all delegations at the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 EN original Русский ru Итоговая декларация саммита в Швейцарии без консенсуса? Read more: Итоговая декларация саммита в Швейцарии без консенсуса?

Stay informed with the latest news from Switzerland. Sign up now to receive daily updates straight to your inbox!

According to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the final declaration of the Ukraine conference on the Bürgenstock will probably not be signed by all participants. It is a matter of diplomatic subtleties such as certain words, but the basic common position is not affected by this, Nehammer said on the sidelines of the meeting on Sunday. “That’s why I’m not so worried if not everyone signs now,” said Nehammer.

The question of the scope of a follow-up conference is also still difficult to answer. Before Russia also takes a seat at the negotiating table, another conference in a different format is conceivable. “You really have to see it as a process.”

How the Ukraine conference in Switzerland aims to find a path to peace

The two-day conference of 92 states and 8 international organisations ends on Sunday afternoon. The final declaration will then be published.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.