Ukraine peace summit: final declaration likely to lack full consensus

According to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the final declaration of the Ukraine conference on the Bürgenstock will probably not be signed by all participants. It is a matter of diplomatic subtleties such as certain words, but the basic common position is not affected by this, Nehammer said on the sidelines of the meeting on Sunday. “That’s why I’m not so worried if not everyone signs now,” said Nehammer.
The question of the scope of a follow-up conference is also still difficult to answer. Before Russia also takes a seat at the negotiating table, another conference in a different format is conceivable. “You really have to see it as a process.”
The two-day conference of 92 states and 8 international organisations ends on Sunday afternoon. The final declaration will then be published.
Adapted from German by DeepL/amva
