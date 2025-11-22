Ukraine and US to meet in Switzerland to discuss peace plan
Ukraine and the United States will meet in Switzerland within days to hold talks a recently proposed peace plan.
The planned meeting was made public on Facebook by Roustem Oumerov, head of the Ukrainian Security Council. The Swiss foreign ministry has not yet confirmed this.
+ Swiss army open to poeacekeeping role in Ukraine
“In the next few days, we will be launching consultations in Switzerland between senior Ukrainian and American officials on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement”, Umerov posted.
“Ukraine is approaching this process with a clear understanding of its interests. This is a new stage in the dialogue that has been going on for a few days, the main aim of which is to harmonise our vision of the next steps”, he added.
The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has not yet responded to requests from Keystone-ATS.
Switzerland and Ukraine sign reconstruction treaty
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
