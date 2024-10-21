Proportion of Ukrainian men seeking protection in Switzerland grows

In 2024, the gender ratio of applications for protection filed by Ukrainians has almost balanced itself out: so far this year, 52% of applications were made by women and 48% by men, data from the State Secretariat from Migration (SEM) cited by the Sunday paper shows.
The change could be a result of choices being made by those who, by moving to Switzerland, want to avoid military service.
“The increase in the number of male asylum-seekers could be related to the fact that Ukraine has intensified mobilisation since the spring of 2024,” the SEM indicated to the Zurich-based newspaper.
Since March 2022, Switzerland has granted temporary protection to people fleeing the war in Ukraine, a policy similar to that of the European Union.
