The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

US and China to hold tariff talks in Switzerland

Photo of Trump holding board of tariffs
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
US and China to hold tariff talks in Switzerland
Listening: US and China to hold tariff talks in Switzerland

The United States and China are set to hold tariff talks in Geneva, Switzerland, on Saturday.

This content was published on
3 minutes
SRF

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is heading to Switzerland on May 8, where he’ll meet with a top business representative from China, the Treasury Department has announced.

Alongside the talks with Chinese representatives, the US delegation plans to meet with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter.

More
a journalist talking to camera

More

What is a tariff? A quick guide

This content was published on Tariffs play a key role in US President Donald Trump’s economic strategy and diplomatic moves. But who truly benefits, and who pays the price?

Read more: What is a tariff? A quick guide

China’s commerce ministry and state media have confirmed the meeting in Switzerland. Vice Premier He Lifeng will meet with Bessent in Geneva.

Considering global expectations, Chinese interests and the appeals from US industry and consumers, China has decided to reach out to the US, it added.

+ US tariffs pressure Swiss pharma powerhouse

Beijing said that the US reached out to discuss “tariffs and other issues.” Senior US officials provided details, which China has now thoroughly reviewed.

China’ commerce ministry said that any dialogue must be based on mutual respect and equality. They added that a negotiated solution is only possible if the US acknowledges the impact of its tariff measures and corrects its erroneous practices.

US Treasury Secretary speaks on Fox News

In an interview with Fox News, the US Treasury Secretary mentioned that he expects both sides to first agree on the agenda for the meeting. “My sense is this will be about de-escalation, not a big trade deal. We need to de-escalate before we can move forward.”

+ New York, Beijing, Tokyo – the Swiss government is on a mission to save trade

Bessent mentioned that he had initially planned to travel to Europe to discuss the trade conflict with Switzerland. It turned out that the Chinese delegation would also be in Switzerland. “So, we’ll meet on Saturday and Sunday,” Bessent said.

The world’s two largest economies in a trade dispute

The US and China share a common interest in reaching an agreement, the US Secretary of Commerce added. He noted that the current high tariffs are essentially an embargo.

+ Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itself

Since the trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies escalated in early April, Trump has slapped additional tariffs of up to 145% on Chinese imports. In response, Beijing is imposing surcharges of 125% on US goods.

Trump has recently made conflicting statements about whether talks are happening between the US and China. He first claimed there was an exchange with Beijing, but the Chinese foreign office denied this.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Zurich pensioner faces district court for feeding cats

More

Swiss pensioner in court for feeding neighbour’s cat

This content was published on A 68-year-old Swiss woman is in court in Zurich on Tuesday, accused of systematically feeding her neighbour's cat "Leo" - a criminal offence in Switzerland - so that the cat no longer wanted to go home.

Read more: Swiss pensioner in court for feeding neighbour’s cat
Swiss cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv until Sunday

More

SWISS flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended until May 11

This content was published on Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has cancelled all flights to and from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv until May 11 after a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed near the airport.

Read more: SWISS flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended until May 11

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR