Patience key in Swiss-US tariff dispute: John Bolton

No-one can understand why Washington has imposed a 39% tariff on Swiss exports to the US. “The American trade bureaucracy, which normally negotiates one or two agreements a year, is completely overwhelmed. The Swiss tariffs were not discussed for even ten minutes,” Bolton added.
Already at the end of May, a federal court ruled that almost all of the duties sanctioned by Trump were illegal, including those directed at Switzerland. However, the US government immediately appealed the ruling.
To justify the tariffs, the Trump administration described trade deficits with other countries as a security risk, claiming a national emergency. The president used a 1977 law that had never before been applied to tariffs.
