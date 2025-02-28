Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

US ends funding for four Swiss-run children’s aid projects

USA ends funding for four children's aid organization projects
US ends funding for four children's aid organization projects. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
US ends funding for four Swiss-run children’s aid projects
Listening: US ends funding for four Swiss-run children’s aid projects

The United States has definitively ended its funding for four projects run by the children's aid organisation Terre des hommes. The aid projects in Egypt, India, Kenya and Lebanon are affected.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Information on further projects in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Burkina Faso is still pending, the Lausanne-based aid organisation announced on Thursday. The 90-day payment freeze imposed at the end of January has already had serious consequences.

According to Terre des hommes, numerous activities in nine countries have already had to be halted. The payment freeze also affected the contracts of 440 employees, some of which had to be terminated. According to the information, 194 of these employees were employed entirely thanks to payments from the US.

+ US aid cuts force Swiss NGO to lay off 100 staff

Terre des hommes wrote that the agreed financial support totalling $5.8 million (CHF5.2 million) has now been discontinued with immediate effect, most of which has not yet been paid. The US contributions correspond to around 10% of the organisation’s annual budget.

The children’s aid organisation will attempt to at least partially compensate for the loss of funding through alternative means from civilian, institutional, private and state sources.

+ US withdrawal from WHO puts global health in jeopardy

The definitive and short-term termination of already agreed payments will have drastic global consequences for children in need of protection, marginalised groups and minorities as well as people on the run, it added.

Projects for the distribution of medicines and food vouchers, health services, the accompaniment of traumatised minors on the run or measures in the fight against forced and child marriages would be affected, it said.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
131 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR